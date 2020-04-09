Polar Capital Holdings plc 7.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Shore Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:POLR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Shore Capital. Polar Capital Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Shore Capital have set their target price at 370 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.5% from today’s opening price of 400 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 33 points and decreased 166 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 628 GBX while the year low share price is currently 282 GBX.

Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 472.88 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 533.71. There are currently 56,407,958 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 96,499. Market capitalisation for LON:POLR is £402,527,263 GBP.

