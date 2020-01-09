Polar Capital Holdings plc 14.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Shore Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:POLR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Shore Capital. Polar Capital Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Shore Capital have set a target price of 655 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 14.9% from today’s opening price of 570 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 36 points and increased 48 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 628 GBX while the 52 week low is 450 GBX.

Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 547.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 560.37. There are currently 96,608,941 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 53,948. Market capitalisation for LON:POLR is £544,874,427 GBP.