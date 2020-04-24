Points International, Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

Points International, Ltd. with ticker code (PCOM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.07 and the 200 day MA is 13.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $118m. Find out more information at: http://www.points.com

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

