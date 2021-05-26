Twitter
Points International, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Points International, Ltd. with ticker code (PCOM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.95 and the 200 day moving average is 10.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $195m. Visit the company website at: http://www.points.com

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

