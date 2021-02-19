Points International, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Points International, Ltd. with ticker code (PCOM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.95 while the 200 day moving average is 10.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $195m. Visit the company website at: http://www.points.com

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.