Pod Point Group Holdings PLC 23.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:PODP) now has a potential upside of 23.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 85 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pod Point Group Holdings PLC share price of 65 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.5%. Trading has ranged between 46 (52 week low) and 289 (52 week high) with an average of 398,697 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £98,454,095.



Pod Point Group Holdings plc is engaged in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles. It operates in five segments: UK Home; UK Commercial; Norway; Owned Assets, and Recurring. The UK Home segment includes the sale of charging units for installation at home. The UK Commercial segment includes the sale and installation of charging units in commercial settings, such as the destination, workplace, and en-route routes to market. The Norway segment includes the sale of charging units to domestic and commercial customers for installation in Norway. The Owned Assets segment includes provision of media screens on the units for advertising purposes. It installs smart home charging points for customers of automotive brands including Audi, Nissan, Volkswagen and Hyundai. It provides business solutions, such as commercial, workplace, fleet, and residential charging. Its workplace and fleet customers include companies like Skanska, Mitie and Pepsico.







