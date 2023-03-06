PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co with ticker code (PNM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 50.4. With the stocks previous close at 48.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.12 and the 200 day moving average is 47.77. The market cap for the company is $4,199m. Find out more information at: https://www.pnmresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,324m based on the market concensus.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.