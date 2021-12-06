Twitter
PNM Resources (Holding Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

PNM Resources (Holding Co found using ticker (PNM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.5 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 49.62. With the stocks previous close at 45.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day MA is 49.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,886m. Find out more information at: https://www.pnmresources.com

PNM Resources, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,389 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,077 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,962 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,282 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,348 miles of underground distribution lines, and 110 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

