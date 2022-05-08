PNM Resources (Holding Co – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

PNM Resources (Holding Co found using ticker (PNM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 46 with a mean TP of 50.66. With the stocks previous close at 45.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 46.72 and the 200 day moving average is 47.42. The market cap for the company is $3,948m. Find out more information at: https://www.pnmresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,350m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PNM Resources, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.