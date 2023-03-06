PNC Financial Services Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

PNC Financial Services Group, I with ticker code (PNC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 218 and 143 calculating the average target price we see 174.26. With the stocks previous close at 150.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day MA is 159.37 and the 200 day moving average is 160.27. The company has a market cap of $61,107m. Company Website: https://www.pnc.com

The potential market cap would be $70,877m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company’s Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company’s Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.