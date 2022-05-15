PNC Financial Services Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

PNC Financial Services Group, I with ticker code (PNC) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 172 with a mean TP of 207.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 159.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 179.51 and the 200 day MA is 195.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $65,114m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pnc.com

The potential market cap would be $84,832m based on the market concensus.

The PNC Financial Services Group operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company’s Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company’s Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.