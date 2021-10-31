PNC Financial Services Group, I – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

PNC Financial Services Group, I found using ticker (PNC) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 190 with a mean TP of 212.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 213.05 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day MA is 200.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 191.53. The market cap for the company is $89,266m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pnc.com

The PNC Financial Services Group operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.