PLx Pharma Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 500.0% Upside

PLx Pharma Inc. found using ticker (PLXP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 2.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 500.0%. The 50 day MA is 2.81 while the 200 day moving average is 4.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://plxpharma.com

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company’s lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Sparta, New Jersey.

