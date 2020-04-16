PLx Pharma Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 443.5% Upside

PLx Pharma Inc. found using ticker (PLXP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 443.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.55 while the 200 day moving average is 4.51. The company has a market cap of $26m. Find out more information at: http://plxpharma.com

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company’s lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Sparta, New Jersey.

