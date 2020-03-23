Plus500 Ltd 5.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Plus500 Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PLUS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Plus500 Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 860 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.7% from the opening price of 814 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36 points and decreased 53.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 989.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 397.18 GBX.

Plus500 Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 911.25 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 786.15. There are currently 107,150,454 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,502,379. Market capitalisation for LON:PLUS is £931,137,445 GBP.

