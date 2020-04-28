Plus500 Ltd 32.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Plus500 Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PLUS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Plus500 Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1680 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 32.6% from today’s opening price of 1267 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 226 points and increased 352.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1318 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 507.4 GBX.

Plus500 Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 1,023.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 853.60. There are currently 106,700,058 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,502,194. Market capitalisation for LON:PLUS is £1,367,894,743 GBP.

