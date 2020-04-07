Plus500 Ltd 22.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Plus500 Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PLUS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Plus500 Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.4% from today’s opening price of 1225 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 311.2 points and increased 333 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1226 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 397.18 GBX.

Plus500 Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 945.52 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 814.48. There are currently 28,085,530 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,656,630. Market capitalisation for LON:PLUS is £1,216,134,009 GBP.

