Plus500 Ltd 12.6% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Plus500 Ltd with ticker (LON:PLUS) now has a potential upside of 12.6% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 1,665 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Plus500 Ltd share price of 1,456 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 12.6%. Trading has ranged between 12 (52 week low) and 1,470 (52 week high) with an average of 385,532 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,444,303,611.



Plus500 Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), crypto currencies and foreign exchange. The Company enables individual customers to trade CFDs in more than 50 countries. The trading platform is accessible from various operating systems, such as Windows, iOS, Android, and Surface, as well as Web browsers.







