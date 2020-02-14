Plus500 Ltd 12.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Plus500 Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PLUS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Plus500 Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 790 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -12.7% from the opening price of 905.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 25.4 points and increased 145.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1147 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 397.18 GBX.

Plus500 Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 901.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 750.22. There are currently 108,249,348 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 689,769. Market capitalisation for LON:PLUS is £967,347,464 GBP.