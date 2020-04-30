Plus500 Ltd 11.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Plus500 Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PLUS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Plus500 Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 1120 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.8% from today’s opening price of 1270 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 190 points and increased 356 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1318 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 507.4 GBX.

Plus500 Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 1,041.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 860.33. There are currently 106,683,778 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,484,110. Market capitalisation for LON:PLUS is £1,365,018,939 GBP.

