PLUS THERAPEUTICS – Consenus Indicates Potential 222.6% Upside

PLUS THERAPEUTICS found using ticker (PSTV) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 222.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.21. The market cap for the company is $7m. Company Website: http://www.plustherapeutics.com

Plus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi’s sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn