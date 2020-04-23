PLUS THERAPEUTICS – Consenus Indicates Potential 222.6% Upside

PLUS THERAPEUTICS found using ticker (PSTV) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 222.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.51 and the 200 day moving average is 2.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Find out more information at: http://www.plustherapeutics.com

Plus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi’s sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

