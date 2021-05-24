PLUS THERAPEUTICS – Consensus Indicates Potential 163.1% Upside

PLUS THERAPEUTICS found using ticker (PSTV) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5.25 calculating the mean target price we have 5.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 163.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.41. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.plustherapeutics.com

Plus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi’s sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx’s glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.