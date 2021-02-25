PLUS THERAPEUTICS – Consensus Indicates Potential 163.1% Upside

PLUS THERAPEUTICS found using ticker (PSTV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5.25 with the average target price sitting at 5.63. Now with the previous closing price of 2.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 163.1%. The 50 day MA is 2.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.41. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.plustherapeutics.com

Plus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi’s sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx’s glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.