Plug Power – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.8% Downside

Plug Power with ticker code (PLUG) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 15.21 calculating the average target price we see 27.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.37 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.07 and the 200 day MA is 14.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,833m. Company Website: http://www.plugpower.com

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; and ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans. The company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.