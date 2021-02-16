Plug Power – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.8% Downside

Plug Power found using ticker (PLUG) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 15.21 calculating the average target price we see 27.27. Now with the previous closing price of 32.37 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -15.8%. The 50 day MA is 25.07 while the 200 day moving average is 14.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,833m. Find out more information at: http://www.plugpower.com

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; and ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans. The company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.