Plug Power found using ticker (PLUG) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 15.21 calculating the average target price we see 27.27. With the stocks previous close at 32.37 this would indicate that there is a downside of -15.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.07 while the 200 day moving average is 14.76. The market cap for the company is $14,833m. Company Website: http://www.plugpower.com

The potential market cap would be $12,496m based on the market concensus.

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; and ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans. The company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

