PLDT Inc. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

PLDT Inc. Sponsored with ticker code (PHI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30.2 and 30.2 with a mean TP of 30.2. With the stocks previous close at 28.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day MA is 28.54 and the 200 day moving average is 24.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,141m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pldt.com

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

