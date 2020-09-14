PLDT Inc. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

PLDT Inc. Sponsored with ticker code (PHI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27.9 and 27.9 and has a mean target at 27.9. With the stocks previous close at 29.46 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 28.31 while the 200 day moving average is 24.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,466m. Find out more information at: http://www.pldt.com

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

