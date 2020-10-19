PLDT Inc. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

PLDT Inc. Sponsored found using ticker (PHI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30.2 and 30.2 calculating the average target price we see 30.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The day 50 moving average is 27.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,676m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pldt.com

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it had 73,118,155 mobile broadband subscribers; 2,765,209 fixed line subscribers; and 2,161,484 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

