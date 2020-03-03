Playtech PLC 52.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Playtech PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PTEC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Playtech PLC are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 390 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 52.9% from the opening price of 255 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 88.7 points and decreased 125 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 462.65 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 237.9 GBX.

Playtech PLC has a 50 day moving average of 367.17 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 403.13. There are currently 303,576,693 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,044,028. Market capitalisation for LON:PTEC is £780,192,101 GBP.

