Playtech PLC 36% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Playtech PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PTEC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Playtech PLC are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.0% from today’s opening price of 257.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 86.3 points and decreased 131.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 462.65 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 237.9 GBX.

Playtech PLC has a 50 day moving average of 370.06 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 403.87. There are currently 303,791,693 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 999,079. Market capitalisation for LON:PTEC is £743,682,073 GBP.

