Playtech PLC 14.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Playtech PLC with ticker (LON:PTEC) now has a potential upside of 14.0% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 601 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Playtech PLC share price of 517 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.0%. Trading has ranged between 4 (52 week low) and 520 (52 week high) with an average of 610,043 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,542,885,150.



Playtech plc is a technology company that supplies online gaming software in the gambling industry. The Company covers the end-to-end gambling value chain, including the design, development and distribution across every gambling vertical integrated with its Information Management Solution (IMS) platform. It offers business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the product verticals, including Casino, Live Casino, Sports Betting, Virtual Sports, Bingo and Poker. The Company’s segments include B2B and B2C. B2B segment includes Casino, Services, Sport, Bingo, Poker and Other. Its B2C segment includes Snaitech, Sun Bingo and other business-to-customer (B2C) sports businesses. It has approximately 180 licensees operating in over 30 regulated markets and with offices in 26 countries. It operates in Italy, United Kingdom, Alderney, Republic of Colombia, Sweden, Gibraltar, Cyprus, Latvia, Australia, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Estonia and others.







