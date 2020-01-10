Playtech PLC 14.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Playtech PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PTEC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Playtech PLC are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 471 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.6% from the opening price of 411.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 36.3 points and increased 4.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 462.65 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 352.9 GBX.

Playtech PLC has a 50 day moving average of 399.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 415.91. There are currently 182,033,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 970,658. Market capitalisation for LON:PTEC is £1,230,660,166 GBP.