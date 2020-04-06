Playtech PLC 1.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Playtech PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PTEC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Playtech PLC are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 181 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.7% from today’s opening price of 178 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 33.3 points and decreased 216.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 462.65 GBX while the 52 week low is 111 GBX.

Playtech PLC has a 50 day moving average of 270.72 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 375.51. There are currently 368,347,794 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,387,358. Market capitalisation for LON:PTEC is £488,653,537 GBP.

