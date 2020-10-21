PlayAGS – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.4% Upside

PlayAGS with ticker code (AGS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 5.64. With the stocks previous close at 3.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.7 and the 200 day MA is 3.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $117m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.playags.com

PlayAGS designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM), Table Products, and Interactive Games (Interactive). The EGM segment offers various video slot titles for the marketplace; and EGM cabinets, including the Alora, Orion Portrait, Orion Rise, Orion Upright, ICON, Big Red, and Orion Slant. This segment also provides conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. It serves Class II Native American, Mexico, and the Philippines gaming jurisdictions, as well as Class III Native American, commercial, and charitable jurisdictions. The Table Products segment offers table products, including live felt table games, side bet offerings, progressives, card shufflers, signage, and other ancillary table game equipment, as well as table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette. This segment also provides Dex S, a single deck card shuffler for poker tables. Its brands include In Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers a platform for business-to-business content aggregation used by real-money gaming and sports-betting partners; and business-to-consumer social casino games through its mobile app, Lucky Play Casino. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco and changed its name to PlayAGS in December 2017. PlayAGS was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

