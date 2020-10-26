PlayAGS – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.4% Upside

PlayAGS found using ticker (AGS) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $117m. Visit the company website at: http://www.playags.com

PlayAGS designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM), Table Products, and Interactive Games (Interactive). The EGM segment offers various video slot titles for the marketplace; and EGM cabinets, including the Alora, Orion Portrait, Orion Rise, Orion Upright, ICON, Big Red, and Orion Slant. This segment also provides conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. It serves Class II Native American, Mexico, and the Philippines gaming jurisdictions, as well as Class III Native American, commercial, and charitable jurisdictions. The Table Products segment offers table products, including live felt table games, side bet offerings, progressives, card shufflers, signage, and other ancillary table game equipment, as well as table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette. This segment also provides Dex S, a single deck card shuffler for poker tables. Its brands include In Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers a platform for business-to-business content aggregation used by real-money gaming and sports-betting partners; and business-to-consumer social casino games through its mobile app, Lucky Play Casino. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco and changed its name to PlayAGS in December 2017. PlayAGS was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

