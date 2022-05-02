PlayAGS – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.8% Upside

PlayAGS with ticker code (AGS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 and has a mean target at 13.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 99.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $244m. Find out more information at: https://www.playags.com

The potential market cap would be $488m based on the market concensus.

PlayAGS designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM), Table Products, and Interactive Games (Interactive). The EGM segment offers various video slot titles for the marketplace; and EGM cabinets, including the Orion Starwall, Orion Curve Premium, Big Red, Orion Portrait, Orion Slant, Orion Curve, Orion Upright, and ICON. This segment also provides conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. It serves Class II Native American and Mexico, as well as Class III Native American, commercial, and charitable jurisdictions. The Table Products segment offers table products, including live felt table games, side bet offerings, progressives, card shufflers, signage, and other ancillary table game equipment, as well as table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette. This segment also provides Dex S, a single deck card shuffler for poker tables. Its brands include In Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers a platform for business-to-business content aggregation used by real-money gaming and sports-betting partners; and business-to-consumer social casino games through its mobile app, Lucky Play Casino. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco and changed its name to PlayAGS in December 2017. PlayAGS was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.