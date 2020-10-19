Platinum Group Metals Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 237.9% Upside

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. with ticker code (PLG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.96 and 6.96 with the average target price sitting at 6.96. Now with the previous closing price of 2.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 237.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $135m. Find out more information at: http://www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

