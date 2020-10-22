Platinum Group Metals Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 236.2% Upside

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. found using ticker (PLG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.96 and 6.96 with a mean TP of 6.96. With the stocks previous close at 2.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 236.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.81. The company has a market cap of $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

