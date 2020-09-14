Platinum Group Metals Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 231.4% Upside

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. with ticker code (PLG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.96 and 6.96 calculating the mean target price we have 6.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 231.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.67. The market cap for the company is $134m. Company Website: http://www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

