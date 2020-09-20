Platinum Group Metals Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 209.3% Upside

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. found using ticker (PLG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.96 and 6.96 calculating the mean target price we have 6.96. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 209.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.22 while the 200 day moving average is 1.68. The market cap for the company is $145m. Company Website: http://www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

