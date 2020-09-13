Plantronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.5% Upside

Plantronics found using ticker (PLT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 19.33. Now with the previous closing price of 12.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 59.5%. The 50 day MA is 16.49 and the 200 day moving average is 13.81. The market cap for the company is $505m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.poly.com

Plantronics designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

