Plains All American Pipeline, L – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.5% Upside

Plains All American Pipeline, L with ticker code (PAA) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 11.78. Now with the previous closing price of 6.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 78.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.43 and the 200 day MA is 7.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,725m. Company Website: http://www.plainsallamerican.com

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned and leased 18,535 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 35 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 825 trailers; 50 transport and storage barges; and 20 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned and operated approximately 79 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 63 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; seven natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; eight fractionation plants; 30 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; six marine facilities; and approximately 430 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory and NGL; purchases NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; extracts NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 16 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 760 trucks and 900 trailers; and 8,000 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

