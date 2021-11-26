Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Plains All American Pipeline, L – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Plains All American Pipeline, L found using ticker (PAA) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,517m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.plainsallamerican.com

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and leased 18,370 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 35 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; and 815 trailers. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated approximately 75 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 28 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 68 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 Bcf of base gas; five natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; eight fractionation plants; 22 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; five marine facilities; and approximately 330 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in the purchase, logistics, and resale of crude oil and NGL. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 16 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 680 trucks and 840 trailers; and 6,000 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Plains All American Pipeline, L - Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.