PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 91.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,549m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pjtpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $2,251m based on the market concensus.

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

