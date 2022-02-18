PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 85 and has a mean target at 91.33. Now with the previous closing price of 64.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The 50 day MA is 69.99 and the 200 day MA is 75.2. The company has a market cap of $1,567m. Find out more information at: https://www.pjtpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $2,217m based on the market concensus.

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.