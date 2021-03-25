Twitter
PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. with ticker code (PJT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 89.4. With the stocks previous close at 67.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.82 and the 200 day moving average is 69.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,811m. Company Website: http://www.pjtpartners.com

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

