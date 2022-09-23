Twitter
PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. found using ticker (PJT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 70.8 while the 200 day moving average is 68.78. The company has a market cap of $2,697m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pjtpartners.com

The potential market cap would be $3,368m based on the market concensus.

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

