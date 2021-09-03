PJT Partners Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

PJT Partners Inc. with ticker code (PJT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 98 and 84 with a mean TP of 92.17. Now with the previous closing price of 79.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.27 while the 200 day moving average is 72.51. The market cap for the company is $3,245m. Company Website: http://www.pjtpartners.com

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.